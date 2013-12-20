Justin Bieber: 16 Ways He Made The World 'Believe' In 2013

From releasing a stream of new songs as part of his #MusicMondays campaign to taking a shirtless selfie at every turn... celebrate the Canadian pop sensation's incredible 12 months in 2013!

Justin Bieber has had one of the biggest years of his career in 2013, constantly hitting the headlines and making sure his legion of Beliebers around the world have been kept up to date on everything going on in his world.

From a constant stream of shirtless selfies to a weeks-long campaign of new music releases... here's 17 ways Justin made the world 'Believe' in 2013!

1. Not a bad way to start off the year... with a HUGELY successful album in 'Believe: Acoustic'! Watch Justin giving an emotional performance of 'As Long As You Love Me' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

2. Plus Justin didn't exactly skimp on the tattoo front in 2013... here are four of the MANY new inkings the Biebs got done this year!

3. The Canadian pop sensation also celebrated six years since his debut on YouTube! But if you're struggling to remember Justin before the abs and tatts...then this might help!

4. Oh yeah... and then there was Justin's incredible hosting stint on Saturday Night Live earlier this year (which saw him giving fans an obligatory abs flash!):

5. Justin barely stopped working this year... just see his extensive (and jaw-dropping) 'Believe' world tour for reference! (Credit: Getty):

6. And let's not forget one of the most IMPORTANT reasons to be thankful for Justin this year - all those shirtless selfies!! #AbsAlert #SomeonesBeenWorkingOut:

7. Back in February Justin also came up with an INGENIOUS way of avoiding those pesky paps! (Credit Getty):

8. We have both Justin AND will.i.am to thank for this one... their chart-smashing team-up '#ThatPower'!

[[ This video has been removed ]]

9. There was also Justin's sexy-as-hell performance at the Billboard Music Awards....just check out those moves! (Credit: Getty):

10. Justin also got to fulfill a lifelong dream when he (and manager Scooter Braun) got a guest spot on The Simpsons! #DreamAccomplished:

11. Of course it wasn't ALL about Justin in 2013... and he made sure to share the love around the rest of the pop world!

@NathanTheWanted get better bro — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 28, 2013

12. And then Justin dropped the bomb... and launched his #MusicMonday campaign in September with a new song dropping EVERY week! The Beliebers didn't know what to do with themselves!

13. Justin didn't let his hardcore fans down either... with a new fragrance The Key arriving in 2013 alongside a VERY sexy short film!

14. Any TRUE Belieber will have watched Justin's recent 'All That Matters' music video at LEAST 20 times!

[[ This video has been removed ]]

15. Plus 2013's not over yet... Justin's limited release album 'Journals' drops at the end of the year!

16. And we'll leave you with the trailer for Justin's SECOND concert movie Believe! What a year the pop phenomenon has had!