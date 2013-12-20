Justin Bieber: 16 Ways He Made The World 'Believe' In 2013
20 December 2013, 13:08
From releasing a stream of new songs as part of his #MusicMondays campaign to taking a shirtless selfie at every turn... celebrate the Canadian pop sensation's incredible 12 months in 2013!
Justin Bieber has had one of the biggest years of his career in 2013, constantly hitting the headlines and making sure his legion of Beliebers around the world have been kept up to date on everything going on in his world.
From a constant stream of shirtless selfies to a weeks-long campaign of new music releases... here's 17 ways Justin made the world 'Believe' in 2013!
1. Not a bad way to start off the year... with a HUGELY successful album in 'Believe: Acoustic'! Watch Justin giving an emotional performance of 'As Long As You Love Me' below:
[[ This video has been removed ]]
2. Plus Justin didn't exactly skimp on the tattoo front in 2013... here are four of the MANY new inkings the Biebs got done this year!
3. The Canadian pop sensation also celebrated six years since his debut on YouTube! But if you're struggling to remember Justin before the abs and tatts...then this might help!
4. Oh yeah... and then there was Justin's incredible hosting stint on Saturday Night Live earlier this year (which saw him giving fans an obligatory abs flash!):
5. Justin barely stopped working this year... just see his extensive (and jaw-dropping) 'Believe' world tour for reference! (Credit: Getty):
6. And let's not forget one of the most IMPORTANT reasons to be thankful for Justin this year - all those shirtless selfies!! #AbsAlert #SomeonesBeenWorkingOut:
7. Back in February Justin also came up with an INGENIOUS way of avoiding those pesky paps! (Credit Getty):
8. We have both Justin AND will.i.am to thank for this one... their chart-smashing team-up '#ThatPower'!
[[ This video has been removed ]]
9. There was also Justin's sexy-as-hell performance at the Billboard Music Awards....just check out those moves! (Credit: Getty):
10. Justin also got to fulfill a lifelong dream when he (and manager Scooter Braun) got a guest spot on The Simpsons! #DreamAccomplished:
11. Of course it wasn't ALL about Justin in 2013... and he made sure to share the love around the rest of the pop world!