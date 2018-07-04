Justin Bieber Just Fed This Random Guy Ice Cream In The Street

Imagine bumping into Justin Bieber in the street and asking him to feed you some ice cream...

These days, Justin Bieber pops up all over the place. Whether he's chilling in a random public swimming pool with his bae Hailey Baldwin, or buying random kids in the mall $350 trainers, it seems the Biebs is a man of the people!

This time around, he was spotted out and about by a guy who then got him to pose for what can only be described as one of the funniest Justin Bieber candid pictures ever taken.

Sharing news of this meeting of minds with the world, Twitter user @bellegiordano wrote, 'A kid from my school met Justin Bieber at an ice cream shop and took pictures of Justin feeding him ice cream I’m dead' alongside ALL the evidence needed.

A kid from my school met Justin Bieber at an ice cream shop and took pictures of Justin feeding him ice cream I’m dead pic.twitter.com/ngLhXIBozX — bella (@bellegiordano) July 3, 2018

Considering that he must get stopped in the street every day of his life, Justin actually appears to be pretty cool with posing for the photos and the fact that he plays along with the feeding pose is hilarious.

Bella, who posted the original tweet, went on to confirm that the photos were taken in The Hamptons, an area of Long Island, New York known for its big, expensive houses.

The hamptons — bella (@bellegiordano) July 3, 2018

Sadly though we still don't know what flavour the ice cream was, so we'll have to keep you updated as soon as we get an update.

What a guy!

