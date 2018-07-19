Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Wedding: Bridesmaids Revealed

19 July 2018, 16:22

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Bridesmaids 'Reve

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have only just gort enagaged, but their bridesmaids have already been revealed by a family member!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding is undoubtedly set to be one of the most talked about events when it eventually happens, but so far we don't really know much about it at all!

However Kim Basinger, the mum of Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin, has revealed details about the bridesmaids that we weren't aware of and now we're getting very excited about the whole thing.

Speaking at LA's Last Chance for Animals protest, Kim claimed, "Oh, it’ll be fun. [Hailey’s sister] Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just—it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness…We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

Hailey was the maid of honour at her sister Alaia's wedding a few years ago and many people are now specualting that she could be returning the favour for Hailey after this news.

Fans have also been suggesting that Justin's half-brother Jaxon and his half sister Jazmyn could be involved in the ceremony too, but he's remained tight lipped on any specific wedding details so far.

