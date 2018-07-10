Everyone’s Obsessed With This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin For The Shadiest Reason

10 July 2018, 16:05

Hailey Baldwin shady

This is too funny.

The news of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement may have come as a shock to most people, but some of the serious stans have unearthed some serious gold from the archives… and dug out this hilarious picture of Hailey from way back when.

Is Hailey Baldwin Pregnant?! Fans Speculate After Justin Bieber’s Heartfelt Message

At first glance it’s just an innocent picture of Hailey looking lovely, holding a magazine a few years back… but upon closer inspection, one of the headlines reads “Why Selena [Gomez] knows she won’t marry Justin [Bieber]”.

Couple that with an extreme close up of Hailey’s smile – aka that of the woman that’s wearing the Biebs’ ring right now – and it makes for a true viral masterpiece.

Top marks, whoever spotted this – that’s dedication fo sho. 

