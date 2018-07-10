Is Hailey Baldwin Pregnant?! Fans Speculate After Justin Bieber’s Heartfelt Message

10 July 2018, 10:24

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin

Justin proposed after just a month of dating.

Justin Bieber’s confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin with a heartfelt message to his new fiancée… but fans are speculating that the model could be pregnant.

WATCH: Justin Bieber And Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Meeting For The First Time In 2009

In the message, Justin says he promises to “lead our family with honour and integrity”, which led fans to speculate that there might be a mini-Bieber on the way.

 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

They took to Twitter to call it right away:

Justin and Hailey have dated on and off pretty much every time he split up with Selena Gomez, so the super fast engagement surprised a lot of fans this time around.

Either way, his message to Hailey is super cute – and we’ll just have to wait on news of the rest!

