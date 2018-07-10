Is Hailey Baldwin Pregnant?! Fans Speculate After Justin Bieber’s Heartfelt Message

Justin proposed after just a month of dating.

Justin Bieber’s confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin with a heartfelt message to his new fiancée… but fans are speculating that the model could be pregnant.

WATCH: Justin Bieber And Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Meeting For The First Time In 2009

In the message, Justin says he promises to “lead our family with honour and integrity”, which led fans to speculate that there might be a mini-Bieber on the way.

They took to Twitter to call it right away:

Hailey Baldwin’s gotta be pregnant ain’t she — Georgina Edwards (@_georgieedwards) July 10, 2018

Conspiracy Theory: Hailey Baldwin is pregnant. — Deyanira Angel (@deyaniraleeray) July 10, 2018

Hailey Baldwin is pregnant* I am calling it now**



*disclaimer she might not be

**pls don't sue me — Lauren Rooney (@LaurenRooneyPR) July 10, 2018

when he said family in that post instantly thought Hailey was pregnant lmfaooooo — (@bieberrfeverx3) July 10, 2018

hailey is pregnant watch me be right — ‏ً (@DRWSFLY) July 10, 2018

family??? oh my god if hailey gets pregnant its over — . (@seldrewholic) July 10, 2018

What if justin and hailey are getting married bc she's pregnant — clara 132 (@boyfndmichael) July 10, 2018

Maybe Hailey is really pregnant and Justin doesn't want his kids to be in a dysfunctional family. pic.twitter.com/eE3kB4RkjL — Selena, you're beautiful! (@Selsdreamerr) July 10, 2018

Hailey has got to be pregnant...that's the only logical explanation — jennifer (@fluffyflea) July 10, 2018

@EmilyForysiak and I are calling it now... Justin is only marrying Hailey because she is pregnant — n (@nicolepalmm) July 10, 2018

Mike and I are trying to get to the bottom of this whole Bieber engagement thing. Something doesn’t add up. Like he was JUST with Selena.

So you heard it here first..... we think Hailey is 100% pregnant. A hundred million percent. Only thing that makes sense. #justinbieber — (@LexiiLach) July 10, 2018

hailey baldwin is definitely pregnant jb’s insta post says it ALL — M (@1800miaa) July 10, 2018

Did anybody else realize Justin Bieber said ‘’our family’’ on the post about Hailey. She’s pregnant — sav (@NewtonSav) July 10, 2018

Justin and Hailey have dated on and off pretty much every time he split up with Selena Gomez, so the super fast engagement surprised a lot of fans this time around.

Either way, his message to Hailey is super cute – and we’ll just have to wait on news of the rest!

