Is Hailey Baldwin Pregnant?! Fans Speculate After Justin Bieber’s Heartfelt Message
10 July 2018, 10:24
Justin proposed after just a month of dating.
Justin Bieber’s confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin with a heartfelt message to his new fiancée… but fans are speculating that the model could be pregnant.
In the message, Justin says he promises to “lead our family with honour and integrity”, which led fans to speculate that there might be a mini-Bieber on the way.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
They took to Twitter to call it right away:
Hailey Baldwin’s gotta be pregnant ain’t she— Georgina Edwards (@_georgieedwards) July 10, 2018
Conspiracy Theory: Hailey Baldwin is pregnant.— Deyanira Angel (@deyaniraleeray) July 10, 2018
Hailey Baldwin is pregnant* I am calling it now**— Lauren Rooney (@LaurenRooneyPR) July 10, 2018
*disclaimer she might not be
**pls don't sue me
when he said family in that post instantly thought Hailey was pregnant lmfaooooo— (@bieberrfeverx3) July 10, 2018
hailey is pregnant watch me be right— ً (@DRWSFLY) July 10, 2018
family??? oh my god if hailey gets pregnant its over— . (@seldrewholic) July 10, 2018
What if justin and hailey are getting married bc she's pregnant— clara 132 (@boyfndmichael) July 10, 2018
Maybe Hailey is really pregnant and Justin doesn't want his kids to be in a dysfunctional family. pic.twitter.com/eE3kB4RkjL— Selena, you're beautiful! (@Selsdreamerr) July 10, 2018
Hailey has got to be pregnant...that's the only logical explanation— jennifer (@fluffyflea) July 10, 2018
@EmilyForysiak and I are calling it now... Justin is only marrying Hailey because she is pregnant— n (@nicolepalmm) July 10, 2018
Mike and I are trying to get to the bottom of this whole Bieber engagement thing. Something doesn’t add up. Like he was JUST with Selena.— (@LexiiLach) July 10, 2018
So you heard it here first..... we think Hailey is 100% pregnant. A hundred million percent. Only thing that makes sense. #justinbieber
hailey baldwin is definitely pregnant jb’s insta post says it ALL— M (@1800miaa) July 10, 2018
Did anybody else realize Justin Bieber said ‘’our family’’ on the post about Hailey. She’s pregnant— sav (@NewtonSav) July 10, 2018
Justin and Hailey have dated on and off pretty much every time he split up with Selena Gomez, so the super fast engagement surprised a lot of fans this time around.
Either way, his message to Hailey is super cute – and we’ll just have to wait on news of the rest!
