Hailey Baldwin Engagement Ring Video Revealed To Be Fake By Fans

10 July 2018, 17:49

This video of Hailey Baldwin showing off a ring had fans buzzing!

After the news that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were engaged, social media was filled with people sharing their congratulations with the happy couple!

Having gone from friends to fiancé's, everyone from Justin and Hailey's families to fans around the world was wishing the happy couple all the best - but one video of Hailey showing off an engagament ring had fans feeling very confused!

The video, which you can watch above, sees Hailey hanging out with Chrissy Teigan and showing off a ring. During the clip Hailey says, "It's official, I said yes!" with Chrissy adding in, "She said yes!".

 

Whilst many people on social media thought this was a first glimpse at the ring which Justin had bought his fiancé, reportedly worth $2 million, fans have revealed that the video is of a fake engagement back in 2017.

Playing around, Hailey and Chrissy are pretending to be engaged to each other, with Hailey wearing Chrissy's ring from John Legend, with the video shot in 2017.

Fans were quick to reveal the news to those who were being confused by the whole thing..

