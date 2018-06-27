Justin Bieber Has Got Everybody Talking About His Wacky New Look

27 June 2018, 12:25

Justin Bieber's appearance is changing faster than the couples on Love Island, and this latest look has raised quite a few eyebrows...

Justin Bieber is really out here living his best life lately, re-kindling his romance with old flame (and supermodel, obvs) Hailey Baldwin, growing his hair out, and now... now you ask? He has grown a long, wispy moustache which he twirls up at the edges, comparing himself to comedy character 'Joe Dirt'.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Chilling In A Swimming Pool Full Of Normal People Is Everything

Picture: Youtube

In his Instagram story, he twiddles on his furry top lip, calling himself Joe Dirt - and the actor David Spade who played the original Joe Dirt has now hilariously replied to him!

