People In Canada Keep Randomly Bumping Into Justin Bieber & We Need To Move There, Like, Now

23 May 2018, 15:42

Justin Bieber with fan & Jason in Canada

Imagine seeing the Biebs while walking your dog though?!

Justin Bieber might spend most of his time living in Los Angeles, but the ‘Purpose’ star has been spending some of his time off back home in Canada – where it seems pretty much all of the residents of Ontario have bumped into him while going about their business.

Yep, fans have been posting about meeting Justin while out walking the dog…

And some were too star struck to ask for a picture but found themselves in the same place as the Biebs.

He was even spotted working out at the local gym, too.

Justin himself has been posting about spending time with his little brother Jaxon while he’s been at home, melting fans’ hearts with their cute selfies.

 

I absolutely adore every little thing about you my precious baby bro

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onMay 19, 2018 at 10:17pm PDT

Why doesn’t Justin Bieber ever pop up when we’re out walking the dog?! In any case, he’s definitely enjoying some well-deserved down time finally! 

