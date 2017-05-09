No ‘Issues’ Here! Julia Michaels Is The Latest Star Joining The Summertime Ball Line Up!

She’s the hit machine behind some of your fave songs and she’s coming to perform for you on 10th June!

Julia Michaels stormed the pop scene with her hit track ‘Issues’ – but this Summertime Ball performer has a whole HEAP of other hits under her belt you might not know about…

Yep, as well as being a star in her own right, she’s also the mastermind behind tracks including Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ and Fifth Harmony’s ‘All In My Head (Flex)’ among others – and she’s coming to perform for you at Wembley!

Julia will be making her debut performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone

