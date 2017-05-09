Get Ready To Sing Along, Wembley! JP Cooper’s Making His #CapitalSTB Debut!

The man behind the gorgeous ‘September Song’ is coming to entertain you!

The stunning ‘September Song’ has been stuck in our heads for months, and we’re already looking forward to hearing it live… JP Cooper is coming to the Ball!

His beautiful collaboration with Jonas Blue on ‘Perfect Strangers’ cemented JP Cooper’s status as one to watch… so we’re excited to see him take over 80,000 of you at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

The only place to be is Wembley Stadium on 10th June – so you’d better make sure you’re first in line for tickets! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, and if you’ve signed up as a Capital VIP, you’ll be receiving your pre-sale link tonight. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers will have exclusive pre-sale access from 8am on Wednesday to get your hands on tickets!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!