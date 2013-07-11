John Newman - 'Love Me Again' (Official Video)

11 July 2013, 12:03

Check out the debut single from the Yorkshire star who previously teamed with Rudimental for 'Feel The Love'.

John Newman's video for his debut single 'Love Me Again' features the singer capturing the hearts, and feet of a ballroom.

Filled with great dancing and an upbeat performance from the musician, the video's story gives it a distinctly bittersweet feel.

Newman is currently touring the UK with London dates and an appearance at a number of festival appearances lined up for later this year.

'Love Me Again' has already made a huge impact on the Vodafone Big Top 40 and John has previously tasted success with Rudimental on 'Feel The Love' and 'Not Giving In'.

Check out the official music video for John Newman's 'Love Me Again' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

John Newman and Taylor Swift

John Newman Has Not Held Back On Taylor Swift, Labelling Her As "Brutal" To Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris John Newman

“He Doesn’t Need Anybody”: John Newman Says Calvin Harris Is Doing Well After Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris

John Newman

Sending Get Well Wishes To John Newman – The Star Confirms His Brain Tumour Has Returned

Celebrities Sing Their Favourite Songs

WATCH: Your Favourite Pop Stars Cover Their Favourite Hits From 2016... And It Is AWESOME!
John Newman Summertime Ball 2016 Red Carpet

John Newman & Calvin Harris Promise Their New Song Is HUGE... And A Music Genre You'd NEVER Expect!
Calvin Harris

EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Harris Confirms THREE New Collabs.... And He's Worked With Them ALL Before!

Calvin Harris

Bodg, Matt and JoJo chat to John Newman

8 Times John Newman's Hair ACTUALLY Stole The Show

John Newman Collaborations

John Newman Collaborations: 9 Pop Stars We Want Him To Team Up With
John Newman

10 Things You Didn't Know About #CapitalJBB Star John Newman