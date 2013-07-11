John Newman - 'Love Me Again' (Official Video)

Check out the debut single from the Yorkshire star who previously teamed with Rudimental for 'Feel The Love'.

John Newman's video for his debut single 'Love Me Again' features the singer capturing the hearts, and feet of a ballroom.



Filled with great dancing and an upbeat performance from the musician, the video's story gives it a distinctly bittersweet feel.



Newman is currently touring the UK with London dates and an appearance at a number of festival appearances lined up for later this year.



'Love Me Again' has already made a huge impact on the Vodafone Big Top 40 and John has previously tasted success with Rudimental on 'Feel The Love' and 'Not Giving In'.



Check out the official music video for John Newman's 'Love Me Again' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]