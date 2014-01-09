BRIT Awards 2014: John Newman Leads 'Best British Male' Nominations List

The 'Love Me Again' singer leads a category also featuring artists like Tom Odell and Jake Bugg

John Newman has been confirmed to be nominated for British Male Solo Artist in today's announcement of the nominees for the BRIT Awards 2014.

The 'Losing Sleep' singer has had a massive 12 months in music following the release of his debut album 'Tribute', and is joined in his category by indie star Jake Bugg and last year's Critics' Choice winner Tom Odell.

Legendary musician David Bowie and British singer-songwriter James Blake round out the category for British Male Solo Artist.

Remember to click here for your chance to win tickets to the BRIT Awards 2014

See the full list of nominees for British Male Solo Artist below:

John Newman

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Jake Bugg

Tom Odell

David Bowie

James Blake