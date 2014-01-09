BRIT Awards 2014: John Newman Leads 'Best British Male' Nominations List

9 January 2014, 18:01

The 'Love Me Again' singer leads a category also featuring artists like Tom Odell and Jake Bugg

John Newman has been confirmed to be nominated for British Male Solo Artist in today's announcement of the nominees for the BRIT Awards 2014.

The 'Losing Sleep' singer has had a massive 12 months in music following the release of his debut album 'Tribute', and is joined in his category by indie star Jake Bugg and last year's Critics' Choice winner Tom Odell.

See the FULL nominations list for the BRIT Awards 2014

Legendary musician David Bowie and British singer-songwriter James Blake round out the category for British Male Solo Artist.

WATCH: See Max chatting to ALL the stars on the red carpet at the BRITs 2014 launch

Remember to click here for your chance to win tickets to the BRIT Awards 2014

See the full list of nominees for British Male Solo Artist below:

 John Newman

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Jake Bugg

 

Tom Odell

 

David Bowie

James Blake

You may also like...

BRIT Awards 2014: Nominations Launch Party In Pictures

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

John Newman Music

See more John Newman Music

John Newman News

See more John Newman News

John Newman and Taylor Swift

John Newman Has Not Held Back On Taylor Swift, Labelling Her As "Brutal" To Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris John Newman

“He Doesn’t Need Anybody”: John Newman Says Calvin Harris Is Doing Well After Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris

John Newman

Sending Get Well Wishes To John Newman – The Star Confirms His Brain Tumour Has Returned

John Newman Videos

See more John Newman Videos

Celebrities Sing Their Favourite Songs

WATCH: Your Favourite Pop Stars Cover Their Favourite Hits From 2016... And It Is AWESOME!
John Newman Summertime Ball 2016 Red Carpet

John Newman & Calvin Harris Promise Their New Song Is HUGE... And A Music Genre You'd NEVER Expect!
Calvin Harris

EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Harris Confirms THREE New Collabs.... And He's Worked With Them ALL Before!

Calvin Harris

John Newman Pictures

See more John Newman Pictures

Bodg, Matt and JoJo chat to John Newman

8 Times John Newman's Hair ACTUALLY Stole The Show

John Newman Collaborations

John Newman Collaborations: 9 Pop Stars We Want Him To Team Up With
John Newman

10 Things You Didn't Know About #CapitalJBB Star John Newman