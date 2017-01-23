WATCH: John Legend Has Finally Broken His Silence, After A Paparazzi Racially Abused Him

23 January 2017, 16:27

John Legend WGN America's 'Underground' Season Two

"Did he really just say that?!"

Recently, Chrissy Teigen let loose on Twitter, when a paparazzi reportedly said some pretty disgraceful things to her and her husband, John Legend, including "If we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?"

The 'All Of Me' singer then spoke to Variety about the racist attack, saying "We were right next to each other and we looked at each other like, ‘Did he really just say that?’ And he really said it. He basically called me a monkey."

> Chrissy Teigen LOST IT When A Photographer Said "F***ing Disgusting" Racist Things To John Legend!

Speaking of the racist exchange that happened at John F. Kennedy airport in New York, John then went on to say "Black folks have had to deal with being called monkeys for a long time and dehumanisation has always been kind of a method of racism and subjugation of black people and that’s just part of American history...

"I’m not hurt by someone saying that to me because I’m smarter, I’m stronger. I look down on that person that would say something like that. But it’s a shame that it still exists."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at The 2017 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-PartyPic: Getty

You're right, Chrissy, it is "f***ing disgusting".

You May Also Like...

WATCH: (Little) Roman Interviews (Little) Big Sean

02:42

Trending On Capital FM

Best Fans of 2017 Asset

From Mixers To Directioners, YOU Need To Vote To Prove You're Capital's Best Fans 2017!

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Liam Payne 'I Am Bolt' - World Premiere

Liam Payne Barely Avoided A Terrifying Shooting At A Los Angeles Night Club!

One Direction

Keke Palmer

Scream Queens Actress Keke Palmer Has Slammed Trey Songz On Twitter For "Sexual Intimidation"
Calum Best

Calum Best Has A Secret 'Girlfriend' Outside The CBB House & His Flirting Makes Her 'Want To Vomit'

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site