Jessie J Joins Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

The 'Domino' star is back at the Capital event at Wembley Stadium this summer.

Jessie J returns to the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone this summer, following today's (8th May) line-up announcement.

The 'Wild' star, who launched her second album 'Alive' in late 2013, has been added to the bill alongside artists like US superstar Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and David Guetta.

Jessie took her album 'Alive' out on the road last year and has recently been teasing new recording studio sessions as she lays down some new tracks.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Jessie J - Wild on MUZU.TV.