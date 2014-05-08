Jessie J "Excited" To Showcase New Song At Capital Summertime Ball 2014

8 May 2014, 09:12

Jessie J iTunes Festival 2013

The 'Calling All Hearts' singer teases her appearance at Wembley Stadium this June.

Jessie J has been teasing her appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball, labelling it as the perfect event to debut her new music. 

 

Jessie J Promises New Music At Capital Summertime Ball 2014...

Talking about what to expect from her #CapitalSTB set with Marvin Humes, the 'Wild' singer explained, "New music is probably the most exciting thing. Yeah a brand new single hopefully by then." 

"I'm excited to be able to showcase it at the Summertime Ball," she added.

The 'Wild' singer was confirmed for this year's event during the Capital Breakfast show this morning (Thursday 8th May). The chart-topping star will perform alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, David Guetta, and Cheryl Cole, at the event at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st June 2014. 

Check out the full Capital Summertime Ball line-up 2014 here.

Capital Summertime Ball tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 9th May) at 8am. You can get them here online at capitalfm.com, or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in an exclusive VIP pre-sale.

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Jessie J - Wild on MUZU.TV.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Jessie J Music

See more Jessie J Music

Jessie J News

See more Jessie J News

Adele, Jay-Z, Backstreet Boys, Jessie J Mash-Up

WATCH: Someone’s Mashed Up Adele, Jay-Z, Jessie J & Backstreet Boys And It’s PERFECT!

Adele

Jessie J with a nose ring

WATCH: Jessie J Surprises Us ALL With A Lyric Video For New Song 'Aint Been Done'
Jessie J And Jason Derulo Instagram

WATCH: Jessie J And Jason Derulo Go Head-To-Head In Hilarious/Terrible Accent Attempts

Jessie J Videos

See more Jessie J Videos

New Look Wireless Festival

Wireless Festival 2015 Line-Up: Drake, David Guetta & Nicki Minaj Headline - Saturday Sold Out!

Wireless 2017

Jessie J in hospital Instagram

"I Am In A Lot Of Pain": Jessie J Keeps Her #Heartbeats Updated After Her Operation
Jessie J Singing Karaoke With A Fan

WATCH: Jessie J Singing 'Flashlight' On Karaoke With Young Fan Is Like, Too Good!

Jessie J Pictures

See more Jessie J Pictures

Jessie J New Hair 2016 Instagram

Jessie J's Hair: 23 Of The Star's Most Iconic Looks Through The Years
Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Fashion Face Off: Jessie J V. Iggy Azalea

Jessie J Fashion

Jessie J's Fashion Style: Changing Looks Of The 'Bang Bang' Star Through The Years