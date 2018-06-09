Jess Glynne Is Such A Huge Arsenal Fan That She REFUSED To Do This Dare About Tottenham

The ‘Right Here’ singer is so loyal to Arsenal that she flat out REFUSED to do this #CapitalSTB dare when it was about Spurs!

When Roman knew he had to come up with a dare for #CapitalSTB artist Jess Glynne, he decided he’d play on Jess’s weak point… her undying devotion to Arsenal F.C.

Daring her to sing a version of ‘Glory Glory, Tottenham Hotspur’ for the cameras, Roman didn’t *quite* get the reply he was expecting.

Looking at him in total disbelief, Jess flat-out refused to do the challenge, saying, “I wouldn’t even dare”.

And THAT is why we love you, Jess Glynne.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More From The #CapitalSTB!