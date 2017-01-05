WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's Harmonies On Adele's "Hello" Will Give You Actual Tingles

5 January 2017, 19:40

Jennifer Hudson Cover

Megastar and brand new coach on ITV's The Voice absolutely nailed Adele's 'Hello' and we're not even surprised.

Jennifer Hudson Slays Adele!

Jennifer Hudson absolutely SLAYS her cover of Adele in the studio with Roman Kemp.

02:09

 

Herself, Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Gavin Rossdale swung by the Capital Evening Show with Roman Kemp to promote the brand new series of The Voice which has moved over to ITV. 

Have a watch of the video above but be prepared to get nothing but sheer spine tingles, right on the back of yer' neck! 

Having only recently flown over to the UK for the launch of the new series, poor Jennifer has been battling a case of the old jet lag. 

 

A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) onJan 4, 2017 at 11:36am PST

 

