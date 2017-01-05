WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's Harmonies On Adele's "Hello" Will Give You Actual Tingles

Now Playing
5 January 2017, 19:40
Megastar and brand new coach on ITV's The Voice absolutely nailed Adele's 'Hello' and we're not even surprised.
Herself, Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Gavin Rossdale swung by the Capital Evening Show with Roman Kemp to promote the brand new series of The Voice which has moved over to ITV.
Have a watch of the video above but be prepared to get nothing but sheer spine tingles, right on the back of yer' neck!
Having only recently flown over to the UK for the launch of the new series, poor Jennifer has been battling a case of the old jet lag.
