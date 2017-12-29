Jay-Z Confesses His Sins In Explosive 'Family Feud' Video That's Got The Internet Shook

29 December 2017, 16:38

Jay-Z music video

This video will definitely be breaking the internet.

Jay-Z could be about to drop the realest music video of his career with this new teaser for his single ‘Family Feud.’

> Beyonce And Jay-Z's Marriage Was Apparently Saved By Blue Ivy And The Twins After Jay Cheated

Just a few weeks ago, Hov opened up about his infidelity and admitted that he did step out on his marriage, and now we could be about to see how the drama unfolded in real time.

Okay, okay, maybe not in real time but in a very convincing music video, nonetheless.  

In a video shared on the music mogul’s streaming service Tidal, the short teaser clip features Beyonce dressed very grand and their five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and the family are seen in a church.

> Download Our Fancy New App To Keep Up To Date With All The Bey-Z Drama

Between scenes of Jay-Z in a confession box and Beyonce glaring her husband down, we can see explicit clips of a man and a woman kissing and we’re going to take a wild guess and say that the man is supposed to be Jay-Z.

One thing’s for sure, we CANNOT wait for the full thing. The full video will be out today Friday 29th December on Tidal.

Beyonce Jay Z and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé And Jay Z's Marriage Was Apparently Saved By Blue Ivy & The Twins After Jay Cheated

Beyonce and Jay Z Pose in Elevator

Beyoncé & Jay Z Just Recreated THAT Elevator Moment And Everyone Is Freaking Out

Beyoncé

Beyonce and Jay Z On The Run LA

13 Things To Expect When Jay Z and Beyonce Release Their Rumoured Joint Album

Beyoncé