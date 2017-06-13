Jax Jones & Raye - 'You Don't Know Me' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2017)

13 June 2017, 17:16

Jax Jones & Raye turned the #CapitalSTB into the biggest dancefloor in London whilst performing the catchiest song of the year ‘You Don’t Know Me’.

It’s been a stunning 12 months for Jax Jones & Raye with both artists seeing huge success with their respective releases, however it’s their infectious collaboration that has won them the most fans this year.

‘You Don’t Know Me’ is one of those songs that you just can’t help but sing all day long! The song stayed in the top 10 of the Vodafone Big Top 40 for weeks and weeks, proving that fans just couldn’t get enough of it!

Making sure 80,000 people are partying to your song is not an easy feat, but with Raye’s brilliant vocals and Jax Jones behind the decks, how could anyone not dance all their cares away? A debut performance at the #CapitalSTB isn’t easy, but these two made it look like light work.

Miss out on attending the #CapitalSTB this year? We’ve got your back. Catch up with Jax Jones & Raye’s lively performance by watching the video above. Good luck not starting a party wherever you’re watching it!

Jax Jones & Raye – Summertime Ball 2017 Setlist

You Don't Know Me
 

Jax Jones & Raye 'You Don't Know Me' Lyrics

Ooh, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
You don't know me

Oh yeah, time is money so don't fuck with mine
See I'm out with my girls, I'm a have a good time
Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe

See, I can't get too much of a good thing
S'why me a dressed up in the finest things
Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

Mmmmmmmm
See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
You don't know me, f*** yeah
Ooh, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
You don't know me, f*** yeah

I mean, we could throw shapes together
But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah
Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track
If you can't keep up, then you better fall back
'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up

See, I can't get too much of a good thing
S'why me a dressed up in the finest things
Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

Mmmmmmmm
See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
You don't know me, f*** yeah
Ooh, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
You don't know me, f*** yeah

Do it just slow down
Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want
Tell you what you don't know
I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want

Mmmmmmmm
See your iPhone camera flashin'
Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'
"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'
"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay
Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay
You don't know me, f*** yeah

You don't know me, f*** yeah

Comments

Loading...

Jax Jones & Raye At The Summertime Ball 2017

Jax Jones and Raye Live Summertime Ball 2017

Jax Jones & Raye Brought Their Hit Track 'You Don't Know Me' To The #CapitalSTB Stage In The Sun!
Zara Larsson at the Summertime Ball 2017

Summertime Ball 2017 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Jax Jones and Raye Live Summertime Ball 2017

Jax Jones & Raye - 'You Don't Know Me' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2017)

More From Capital's Summertime Ball

See more More From Capital's Summertime Ball

Little Mix Summertime Ball 2017

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Summertime Ball 2017

Zara Larsson at the Summertime Ball 2017

Summertime Ball 2017 Live: The Best Photos From On Stage At Wembley

Liam Payne Capital Summertime 2017 Red Carpet

Summertime Ball 2017 Fashion: Zara Larsson & Louisa Johnson Lead Red Carpet Arrivals

Summertime Ball 2017 Backstage Tour

AAA Pass At The Ready? Your First Look Backstage At The Summertime Ball 2017

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  3. 3
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  8. 8
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  9. 9
    Make Your Own Kind of Music artwork
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  10. 10
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  11. 11
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  12. 12
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  13. 13
    Let Me artwork
    Let Me
    ZAYN
  14. 14
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx + Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  15. 15
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  18. 18
    Chun-Li artwork
    Chun-Li
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  21. 21
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  22. 22
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Call Out My Name artwork
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  24. 24
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  26. 26
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  27. 27
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  28. 28
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  29. 29
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  31. 31
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  32. 32
    Wake Me Up artwork
    Wake Me Up
    Avicii
  33. 33
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  34. 34
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  35. 35
    Bad Vibe artwork
    Bad Vibe
    M.O . x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi
    itunes
  36. 36
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  39. 39
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  40. 40
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site