Jax Jones – ‘You Don’t Know Me’ ft Raye (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

It wouldn’t be the UK’s biggest Christmas party if we didn’t have this huge tune on the setlist!

When it comes to tunes that can be classed as genuine dancefloor-fillers, this is undoubtedly one of the biggest in the world!

‘You Don’t Know Me’ has soundtracked parties across the country and it clearly got everyone in The O2 hyped as they sang along from start to finish.

Joined on stage by enigmatic performer Raye, this was one of the most lively performances at the #CapitalJBB and we’ve had it on repeat ever since.

Jax Jones Jingle Bell Ball 2017 Setlist

'I Got You' ft Kelli-Leigh

'House Work', 'Seven Nation Army', 'Gold Digger' Mash-Up

‘Instruction’

‘You Don’t Know Me’ ft Raye

Jax Jones ‘You Don’t Know Me’ ft Raye Lyrics

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me

Oh yeah, time is money so don't fuck with mine

See I'm out with my girls, I'ma have a good time

Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe

See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, f**k yeah

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, f**k yeah

I mean, we can throw shapes together

But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah

Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track

If you can't keep up, then you better fall back

'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up

See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, f**k yeah

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, f**k yeah

Move right here, just know, though

Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want

Tell you what you don't know

I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, f**k yeah

You don't know me, f**k yeah