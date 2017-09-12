WATCH: We've Got Jax Jones To Make A Dope House Mix Using YOUR Sound FX, Including Burps And Loo Flushes

This is gonna sound absolutely HUGE.

Imagine having Jax Jones just be your own personal one-man-band. He's the genius behind the likes of 'Instruction' and 'You Don't Know Me', so the thought of having him write personal songs for you would be incredible.

That's why Roman Kemp was pretty convinced to actually get Jax Jones to make us a huge anthem for Capital Breakfast, using YOUR sound effects, as well as some from massive stars.

It takes some time to create a masterpiece, which is why we've jotted all of Jax's work in this handy diary.

DAY ONE

It's Monday morning, you're just brushing the gunk out of your eyes, and Roman Kemp FaceTimes you, asking you to make a tune. That's what Jax had to go through. Poor, little lad. We promise to make you some porridge one of these days, boy.

We thought we'd ease Jax into the challenge by using Stevie's simple-as sound effect... A toilet flush. We mean, how hard could it be to put that in a song, right? RIGHT?

We've Set Jax Jones The Task Of Making A New Song Using... Loo Flushes 00:59

DAY TWO

We told you he's a genius, 'cause apparently Jax didn't find it difficult doing that at all. It sounded incredible, so we thought we'd up the task by giving him listener Danny's car horn to tinker with.

Good Luck, Jax Jones - You'll Need It When Adding A Car Horn To Your New Song 01:59

And we weren't just content with one sound effect for the day - we wanted to lumber him with another... Paloma Faith's burp. It should sound dodgy, but we just know the finished thing is gonna sound amazing.

Paloma Faith Added Her Own Bodily Gas To Jax Jones' House Anthem 00:35

