Jax Jones feat. Raye - 'You Don't Know Me' Lyrics

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me

Oh yeah, time is money so don't fuck with mine

See I'm out with my girls, I'ma have a good time

Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe

See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, oh yeah

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, oh yeah

I mean, we could throw shapes together

But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah

Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track

If you can't keep up, then you better fall back

'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up

See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, oh yeah

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, oh yeah

You're not here just know though

Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want

Tell you what you don't know

I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'

Ooh, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na yeah

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na yeah

You don't know me, oh yeah

You don't know me, oh yeah