Jax Jones, Mabel feat. Rich The Kid - 'Ring Ring'

And the award for the coolest music video of 2018 so far official goes to Jax Jones & Mabel.

Jax Jones and Mabel are an absolute dream of a couple that we'd easily sit down to listen to a whole album of however for now their new single 'Ring Ring' is more than enough to keep us going!

Their brand new single 'Ring Ring' is the summer anthem you didn't even know you needed until now!

> Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & Where She Was Born And Raised

Jax Jones has already collaborated with Raye, Stefflon Don and Demi Lovato and now adds pal Mabel to the list.

> Download our app right now to keep on top of all the latest music releases

Jax Jones, Mabel 'Ring Ring' Lyrics:

Hello? You there?

Hello? You there?

What you, what you gon' do If you take me out tonight

I know you can change my mind (oh)

Yesterday, we were over

But today I'm feeling closer to you (oh) No more late night Ubers, baby

I'm not coming to your house, hah, are you crazy?

You said you were home

But I saw on your story, you're out till' the morning

Not alone, so now you're gonna call

Ring ring Hello? You there?

Real talk, you got me going crazy

Hello? You there?

Are you out somewhere with your baby?

Hello? You there?

Real talk, you got me going crazy

Hello?

Are you there? You there? You there?