Jason Derulo Music

See more Jason Derulo Music

Swalla
Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla...

Download 'Swalla' on iTunes

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla' Lyrics

[Nicki Minaj:]
Drank
Young Money

[Jason Derulo:]
Love in a thousand different flavors
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that to Allah you're my type

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

[Ty Dolla $ign:]
Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, putting on her snapback
When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that

[Jason Derulo:]
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

[Nicki Minaj:]
Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama
He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano
He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"
I'm that bitch, and he know, he know
How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that
And another good year, we don't get blimps for that
Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that
When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that
I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up
Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks
I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts
My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts

[Jason Derulo:]
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

[Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj:]
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la

Young Money
Swalla-la-la
J.D
Freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Derulo

Jason Derulo News

See more Jason Derulo News

Jason Derulo

WATCH: Jason Derulo Hits Back At American Airlines After They Called Police On Him

Capital TV Ad 2016

Only On Capital: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande & Little Mix All Appear In Our BEST TV Advert Yet!
Jason Derulo Sickick

WATCH: This Mash Up Of Jason Derulo Hits Is SO Sick Even He’s Obsessed With It

Jason Derulo Videos

See more Jason Derulo Videos

Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj - Swalla

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla'

Jason Derulo Music Video

Jason Derulo - 'If It Ain't Love'

Pentatonix And Jason Derulo Music Video

WATCH: Jason Derulo Just Became The Sixth Member Of Pentatonix And We're SO On Board With It!

Jason Derulo Photos

See more Jason Derulo Photos

Jason Derulo at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festiva

Jason Derulo's Sexiest Pics: 18 Snaps GUARANTEED To Make You Wanna 'Talk Dirty'
Celebrity Birthdays - Virgo

Celebrity Birthdays This Month: Virgo Stars In Pop

Jason Derulo Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning Ameri

PHWOAR... Jason Derulo Looks Like An AB-solute Hunk On US TV Show