Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla' Lyrics

[Nicki Minaj:]

Drank

Young Money



[Jason Derulo:]

Love in a thousand different flavors

I wish that I could taste them all tonight

No, I ain't got no dinner plans

So you should bring all your friends

I swear that to Allah you're my type



All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'



Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal



[Ty Dolla $ign:]

Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah

Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la

Bust down on my wrist in this bitch

My pinky-ring bigger than this

Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay

Dolla got too many girls, ay

Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels

When she back it up, putting on her snapback

When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack

DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that

Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that



[Jason Derulo:]

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'



Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal



[Nicki Minaj:]

Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama

He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano

He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"

I'm that bitch, and he know, he know

How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that

And another good year, we don't get blimps for that

Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that

When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that

I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up

Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks

I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts

My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts



[Jason Derulo:]

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'



[Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj:]

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)

Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la



Young Money

Swalla-la-la

J.D

Freaky, freaky gyal

Swalla-la-la

My freaky, freaky gyal

Swalla-la-la

My freaky, freaky gyal

Swalla-la-la

My freaky, freaky gyal

Derulo