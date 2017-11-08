Five Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Dance Sensation, James Hype

You're gonna be more than friends with him after this!

If you've ever been on a night out-out, we can promise you that you've danced to one of his songs.

After all, James Hype's breakout song 'More Than Friends', which features Kelli-Leigh, was one of the biggest dance hits of 2017, and was in the top five of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. Naturally, it's dope.

And while you know pretty much every lyric to the song, how much do you really know about James Hype, himself?

1. He reached millions of plays online with club-driven bootlegs of 'Hotline Bling', 'Shape Of You' and 'Cold Water'.

2. James went on to win iHeart Radio's urban remix of the year.

3. Not only is he playing the #CapitalJBB, but James Hype has performed at Ushuaïa, BCM and Ministry of Sound.

4. You may recognise 'More Than Friends' quickly, as it actually sampled En Vogue's 1996 hit 'Don't Let Go'.

5. Not forgetting his DJ roots, James has formed a close partnership with Pioneer.

