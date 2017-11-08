Five Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Dance Sensation, James Hype

8 November 2017, 16:57

James Hype Magazine Press Release

You're gonna be more than friends with him after this!

If you've ever been on a night out-out, we can promise you that you've danced to one of his songs.

After all, James Hype's breakout song 'More Than Friends', which features Kelli-Leigh, was one of the biggest dance hits of 2017, and was in the top five of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. Naturally, it's dope.

> James Hype's Performing At 2017's #CapitalJBB With Some HUGE Stars! Check Out The Line-Up Here!

And while you know pretty much every lyric to the song, how much do you really know about James Hype, himself?

1. He reached millions of plays online with club-driven bootlegs of 'Hotline Bling', 'Shape Of You' and 'Cold Water'.

James Hype GIFPic: GIPHY

2. James went on to win iHeart Radio's urban remix of the year.

James Hype Press Release

3. Not only is he playing the #CapitalJBB, but James Hype has performed at Ushuaïa, BCM and Ministry of Sound.

James Hype GIFPic: GIPHY

4. You may recognise 'More Than Friends' quickly, as it actually sampled En Vogue's 1996 hit 'Don't Let Go'.

James Hype Press Release

5. Not forgetting his DJ roots, James has formed a close partnership with Pioneer.

James Hype Press Release

> Download Our App Now, And Catch The Moment James Drops 'More Than Friends' At The #CapitalJBB

If you're into big performances and big DJs, we'll get you in the mood with Jax Jones' epic set at #CapitalSTB...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake Loves Harry Potter

Drake's Luxurious Birthday Gift To Himself Will Make The Harry Potter Fan In Your Life Hella Jealous

Drake

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  6. 6
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  8. 8
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  9. 9
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  19. 19
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  20. 20
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don & French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  26. 26
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  27. 27
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  29. 29
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  33. 33
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  35. 35
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site