James Hype – ‘More Than Friends’ Feat Kelli-Leigh (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2017)
10 December 2017, 19:32
It’s been one of the biggest tracks of 2017 and ‘More Than Friends’ sounded even more incredible live at London’s O2.
It’s the song we’ve not been able to get out of our heads for months, so we just had to get James Hype along to perform it live… and he certainly didn’t disappoint!
James brought along Kelli-Leigh, the lady behind the beautiful voice on the track, and these two got all 16,000 of you dancing.
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola wouldn’t be the same without a mix of pop superstars and huge DJ talents – and there’s nowhere better to be than at the UK’s biggest Christmas party!
James Hype – Jingle Bell Ball 2017 Set List
- ‘More Than Friends’ feat Kelli-Leigh
James Hype – ‘More Than Friends’ Lyrics
I often tell myself that we could be more than just friends
I know you think that if we move too soon it will all end
I live in misery when you're not around
I won't be satisfied till we're taking those vows
What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend
Don't you wanna be more than friends?
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend
Don't you wanna be more than friends?
What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend
Don't you wanna be more than friends?
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
I often fantasize the stars above are watching
They know my heart, it speaks to yours like only lovers do
If I could wear your clothes I'd pretend I was you
And lose control
There'll be some love makin', heart breakin', soul shakin' love
Love makin', heart breakin', soul shakin'
What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend
Don't you wanna be more than friends?
What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend
Don't you wanna be more than friends?
(Hold me tight and don't let go)
Runnin' in and outta life
Has got me so confused
We gotta make a sacrifice
Somebody's gotta choose
We can make it if we try
For the sake of you and I
Together we can make it right
What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend
Don't you wanna be more than friends?
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
Hold me tight and don't let go
What's it gonna be?