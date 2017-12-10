James Hype – ‘More Than Friends’ Feat Kelli-Leigh (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

It’s been one of the biggest tracks of 2017 and ‘More Than Friends’ sounded even more incredible live at London’s O2.

It’s the song we’ve not been able to get out of our heads for months, so we just had to get James Hype along to perform it live… and he certainly didn’t disappoint!

James brought along Kelli-Leigh, the lady behind the beautiful voice on the track, and these two got all 16,000 of you dancing.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola wouldn’t be the same without a mix of pop superstars and huge DJ talents – and there’s nowhere better to be than at the UK’s biggest Christmas party!

James Hype – Jingle Bell Ball 2017 Set List

‘More Than Friends’ feat Kelli-Leigh

James Hype – ‘More Than Friends’ Lyrics

I often tell myself that we could be more than just friends

I know you think that if we move too soon it will all end

I live in misery when you're not around

I won't be satisfied till we're taking those vows

What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend

Don't you wanna be more than friends?

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend

Don't you wanna be more than friends?

What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend

Don't you wanna be more than friends?

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

I often fantasize the stars above are watching

They know my heart, it speaks to yours like only lovers do

If I could wear your clothes I'd pretend I was you

And lose control

There'll be some love makin', heart breakin', soul shakin' love

Love makin', heart breakin', soul shakin'

What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend

Don't you wanna be more than friends?

What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend

Don't you wanna be more than friends?

(Hold me tight and don't let go)

Runnin' in and outta life

Has got me so confused

We gotta make a sacrifice

Somebody's gotta choose

We can make it if we try

For the sake of you and I

Together we can make it right

What's it gonna be 'cause I can't pretend

Don't you wanna be more than friends?

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

Hold me tight and don't let go

What's it gonna be?