James Arthur - 'You Deserve Better'

James Arthur proves he's the greatest rockstar ever in the music video for his anthem 'You Deserve Better'.

James Arthur takes his guitar in his hand, dons his flashiest suit, and gives it his all in the brand new music video for his Vodafone Big Top 40 top 15 banger, 'You Deserve Better'.

Shortly after shocking fans by pledging to quit music, James dropped the three-minute-long video, where he sings "Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need" in front of rows of flashing lights.

> Craig David Fangirls For James Arthur, After They Confirm Collaboration

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer is also accompanied by his band, as well as a series of dancers, who flicker on and off on the television screens around him.

The song was originally written and recorded for his third studio album, and tells the story of a man who believes his partner deserves someone better than him.

> If You Wanna Hear More About James Arthur, Head On Over To Our App

James Arthur - 'You Deserve Better' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

I'm just not sure my heart is working

And yours is beating double time

Deep down you know I ain't even worth it

It's not enough, babe, all I do is make you cry

[Pre-Chorus]

Like ooh-ahh, ooh-ahh

I know I do this every time

Like ooh-ahh, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you'll find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

[Verse 2]

Give up on me, 'cause, babe, I'm hopeless

The more it hurts, the more it's right

You know I loved, I just never showed it

It'll be too late when you're with some other guy

[Pre-Chorus]

Like ooh-ahh, ooh-ahh

I know I do this every time

Like ooh-ahh, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you'll find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

[Bridge]

Might be what you want, but not what you need

Baby, oh yeah

[Chorus]

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

[Post-Chorus]

And I hope you'll find somebody else

That'll love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real, oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better