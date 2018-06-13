James Arthur – ‘Say You Won't Let Go’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

James Arthur’s biggest worldwide smash was a moment to remember for the Middlesbrough lad at the #CapitalSTB this year.

When James Arthur released his beautiful single ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ back in September 2016, the world sat up and took serious notice, as did the 80,000 strong crowd at the #CapitalSTB

It was the second single released from James’ brilliant album ‘Back from the Edge’ and topped charts around the world, so it’s fair to say this was a super special moment for everyone in attendance.

James Arthur is one of the best British vocalists around and his supreme talent was on display once again – what a way to close your set at the Summertime Ball!

Didn’t make it down to the #CapitalSTB this year? You can relive every moment of James’ awesome liverendition of ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ as many times as you’d like by clicking play on the video above.

James Arthur – Summertime Ball 2018 Set List

‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’

‘Safe Inside’

‘Naked’

‘You Deserve Better’

‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

James Arthur ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I met you in the dark

You lit me up

You made me feel as though

I was enough

We danced the night away

We drank too much

I held your hair back when

You were throwing up



[Pre-Chorus]

Then you smiled over your shoulder

For a minute, I was stone cold sober

I pulled you closer to my chest

And you asked me to stay over

I said, I already told ya

I think that you should get some rest



[Chorus 1]

I knew I loved you then

But you'd never know

'Cause I played it cool

When I was scared of letting go

I knew I needed you

But I never showed

But I wanna stay with you

Until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

Just say you won't let go



[Verse 2]

I'll wake you up with some breakfast in bed

I'll bring you coffee

With a kiss on your head

And I'll take the kids to school

Wave them goodbye

And I'll thank my lucky stars for that night



[Pre-Chorus 2]

When you looked over your shoulder

For a minute, I forget that I'm older

I wanna dance with you right now, oh

And you look as beautiful as ever

And I swear that everyday you'll get better

You make me feel this way somehow



[Chorus 2]

I'm so in love with you

And I hope you know

Darling your love is more

Than worth its weight in gold

We've come so far my dear

Look how we've grown

And I wanna stay with you

Until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

Just say you won't let go



[Bridge]

I wanna live with you

Even when we're ghosts

'Cause you were always there for me

When I needed you most



[Chorus 3]

I'm gonna love you till

My lungs give out

I promise 'til death we part

Like in our vows

So I wrote this song for you

Now everybody knows

That it's just you and me

Until we're grey and old

Just say you won't let go

Just say you won't let go



[Outro]

Just say you won't let go

Oh, just say you won't let go