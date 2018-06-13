James Arthur – ‘Say You Won't Let Go’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 12:02
James Arthur’s biggest worldwide smash was a moment to remember for the Middlesbrough lad at the #CapitalSTB this year.
When James Arthur released his beautiful single ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ back in September 2016, the world sat up and took serious notice, as did the 80,000 strong crowd at the #CapitalSTB
It was the second single released from James’ brilliant album ‘Back from the Edge’ and topped charts around the world, so it’s fair to say this was a super special moment for everyone in attendance.
James Arthur is one of the best British vocalists around and his supreme talent was on display once again – what a way to close your set at the Summertime Ball!
Didn’t make it down to the #CapitalSTB this year? You can relive every moment of James’ awesome liverendition of ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ as many times as you’d like by clicking play on the video above.
James Arthur – Summertime Ball 2018 Set List
- ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’
- ‘Safe Inside’
- ‘Naked’
- ‘You Deserve Better’
- ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
James Arthur ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I met you in the dark
You lit me up
You made me feel as though
I was enough
We danced the night away
We drank too much
I held your hair back when
You were throwing up
[Pre-Chorus]
Then you smiled over your shoulder
For a minute, I was stone cold sober
I pulled you closer to my chest
And you asked me to stay over
I said, I already told ya
I think that you should get some rest
[Chorus 1]
I knew I loved you then
But you'd never know
'Cause I played it cool
When I was scared of letting go
I knew I needed you
But I never showed
But I wanna stay with you
Until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
[Verse 2]
I'll wake you up with some breakfast in bed
I'll bring you coffee
With a kiss on your head
And I'll take the kids to school
Wave them goodbye
And I'll thank my lucky stars for that night
[Pre-Chorus 2]
When you looked over your shoulder
For a minute, I forget that I'm older
I wanna dance with you right now, oh
And you look as beautiful as ever
And I swear that everyday you'll get better
You make me feel this way somehow
[Chorus 2]
I'm so in love with you
And I hope you know
Darling your love is more
Than worth its weight in gold
We've come so far my dear
Look how we've grown
And I wanna stay with you
Until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
[Bridge]
I wanna live with you
Even when we're ghosts
'Cause you were always there for me
When I needed you most
[Chorus 3]
I'm gonna love you till
My lungs give out
I promise 'til death we part
Like in our vows
So I wrote this song for you
Now everybody knows
That it's just you and me
Until we're grey and old
Just say you won't let go
Just say you won't let go
[Outro]
Just say you won't let go
Oh, just say you won't let go