WATCH: James Arthur Gets His Own Back On Roman Kemp & Brutally Waxes His Legs For Global's Make Some Noise Day!

6 October 2017, 11:54

Revenge is sweet!

As many of you will remember, Roman Kemp had a bit of fun with all the artists who played the #CapitalSTB earlier this year and James Arthur was one of them.

After playing a cheeky game, Roman actually waxed the hairs of James' leg ahead of his live performance on stage at Wembley Stadium - so now, the 'Say You Won't Let Go' star has got his own back.

> WATCH: Roman Kemp & The Global Lads Remake Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ In An Unmissable Parody

As you can see in the video above, James was aiming to raise money for Global's charity Make Some Noise and if he achieved his target he would get to wax Roman's leg in the most sweet serving of revenge ever!

James Arthur Waxes Roman Kemp's Leg

Of course, you guys didn't let James down and raised the cash in record time, so Mr Kemp has now got quite a few less hairs on his left leg than he did at the beginning of the day!

As well as supporting Global's Make Some Noise and raising money for those who don't get heard, James gave us an inight into his brand new book 'Back To The Boy'.

Donate Now banner 2017

Speaking about the book, which sees James discuss the pressures of success and the power of second chances, the former X Factor winner explained, "The thought behind the book is not just me wanting to tell my story in the standard autobiographical fashion but to create a kind of self-help book that includes my story."

"There are many things people don't know about me and maybe when they read about those things they will have an understanding of the journey I have been on, why I've made the mistakes I have and hopefully help other people overcome their adversities."

Global Make Some Noise 2017 James Arthur

> Download Our App To Learn About All The Ways YOU Can Make Some Noise!

Global’s Make Some Noise supports youngsters living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. On October 6th the fourth annual appeal day will see all Global’s stations come together to celebrate the projects Global’s Make Some Noise supports with special guests, presenter challenges and money can’t buy prizes. Global’s Make Some Noise is asking people in schools, workplaces and anywhere else around the UK to wear their loudest clothes on Make Some Noise Day. 

To find out how to join in and raise money, go to makesomenoise.com

Trending On Capital FM

5AM Deafintely Theatre 2

WATCH: 5AM Throwing Shapes At An All-Deaf Dance Class Will Give You ALL The Good Vibes

Cheryl takes to the L'Oreal catwalk after giving b

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Scarlett Moffatt Announced As I'm A Celebrity Pres

Scarlett Moffatt Will Host 'I'm A Celeb Extra Camp' With Another Fan Favourite Campmate & We Can't Wait
Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  6. 6
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  8. 8
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  10. 10
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  11. 11
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  12. 12
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  13. 13
    Ready For It artwork
    Ready For It
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  16. 16
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  19. 19
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  20. 20
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  21. 21
    Stargazing (feat. Justin Jesso)
    Kygo
    itunes
  22. 22
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  25. 25
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  28. 28
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  32. 32
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  33. 33
    Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  37. 37
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  38. 38
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  39. 39
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  40. 40
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site