James Arthur Speaks Out Following Reports He Slammed Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber & ZAYN

10 April 2017, 16:37

James Arthur

"So ridiculously out of context. AGAIN."

Stories often emerge about artists that shock us and when we read that James Arthur had slammed Ed Sheeran, ZAYN and Justin Bieber, it was 100% one of those times.

James was only in the Capital studio a couple of months ago when he covered Ed's huge track 'Shape Of You', so why is he suddenly now reportedly gunning the fellow chart topper?

"Stay Outta Trouble Kids" - James Arthur Uploaded A Pretty Gruesome Snap, With A Health Warning!

The whole thing stemmed from an interview with a tabloid recently. James was quoted as saying, ”I’m not saying none of these guys are talented, but people think Ed Sheeran crawled off a couch and lived on the street or something but him, Ellie Goulding… they all come from Suffolk, Surrey, Richmond."

WATCH: James Arthur's Ed Sheeran Cover Is Incredible!

01:49

‘They come from support. I think Sam Smith’s dad got a huge loan or something to help his career. Those things can help artists get attention but I guess my song Say You Won’t Let Go proved it’s about the song".

James went on to add, "I think Justin Bieber and Zayn have both been listening to me a lot and they basically wanna be me. There’s a couple of tracks of Zayn’s where he ad libs. I asked Louis Tomlinson whether he’s been listening to me and he said, “Yeah, he’s been lurking.”

Whilst these quotes were clearly tongue in cheek, it appears that they've been taken out of context and reports of a feud between James and his contemporaries has now emerged.

Well James has now spoken out about the whole situation and it's fair to say he's not happy about it at all...

James has spoken openly about regretting mistakes he made earlier in his career, but since his return to the limelight the X Factor winner doesn't seem to have put a foot wrong.

Let's hope stories like this don't derail him from making the music we all know and love.

