WATCH: James Arthur's Acoustic Cover Of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Will Give You Goosebumps All Over...

26 January 2017, 14:26

James Arthur Covers Ed Sheeran 'Shape Of You'

James Arthur singing Ed Sheeran? This has already won 2017.

James Arthur is nothing short of the Comeback King. After his debut single 'Impossible', we didn't hear much from him for three years... But then he came back. And he came back BIG TIME.

Not content at nabbing the Vodafone Big Top 40 number one spot, James popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, and created a masterpiece.

> Ed Sheeran Performed An Acoustic 'Shape Of You' For The First Time & His Voice Is Just Unreal.

WATCH: James Arthur's Ed Sheeran Cover Is Incredible!

01:49

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' singer visited Roman to chat all things from his return, to ending his feud with One Direction. But that's when we noticed his guitar, happily plonked in the corner.

James Arthur belted out the lyrics to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You', and made it into a real cool, soulful acoustic version. We give you permission to watch this on repeat indefinitely.

Roman Kemp and James Arthur

And - let's face it - when you've got someone as skilful and talented as James Arthur, in the room with his guitar, it would be rude to not ask him to record you your own jingle, surely.

James Arthur's Jingle For The Capital Evening Show Is Pretty Special!

01:41

Singing about Roman, Anne-Marie and - obvs - his dad, Martin Kemp, James has pretty much redefined the Capital Evening Show, right?!

> You Can Catch Roman Kemp On Air Monday - Thursday 7PM-10PM Right Here!

James Arthur's fans are nominated for Capital's Best Fans 2017, so make sure you check it out and vote now!

