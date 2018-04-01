James Arthur Tried To Play An April Fools' Prank, Only For It To Backfire Big Time

At least you know not to make this mistake next year, James...

Everyone knows that anything you read online on 1 April should be taken with a pinch of salt. From fake pregnancies to people announcing whole new career changes, know that it's April Fools' Day.

So when James Arthur shared a message on Twitter to his 2.34million followers, we were all quick to see through it. Much to his disliking.

> WATCH: James Arthur Proves He's A Musical Genius By Mashing Up 'Into You' And 'Ignition' In Our Live Session

Writing "Special announcement: I will be a judge on the new series of XFactor", James teased his fans, but there was one small problem.

Special announcement:

I will be a judge on the new series of XFactor #XfactorUK — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) April 1, 2018

Not only is this seemingly a lie, but it also happened after 12PM, which James' fans were quick to inform him means he's going to suffer a lot of bad luck.

Ain’t it bad luck to do an April fools day joke after 12?!? Lol — Craig Price (@craggleprice) April 1, 2018

Bad luck to do a April fools after 12pm,so hope its not a April fools the last thing you need is bad luck @JamesArthur23 — nicole smith (@sexygreeneyes77) April 1, 2018

We're sorry, not sorry to see this, James...

> Download Our App Now For All Of Your James Arthur-y Goodness!

Enjoy watching James Arthur sing Ed Sheeran and Little Mix. You're welcome...