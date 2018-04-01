James Arthur Tried To Play An April Fools' Prank, Only For It To Backfire Big Time

On Air Now
1 April 2018, 17:47
At least you know not to make this mistake next year, James...
Everyone knows that anything you read online on 1 April should be taken with a pinch of salt. From fake pregnancies to people announcing whole new career changes, know that it's April Fools' Day.
So when James Arthur shared a message on Twitter to his 2.34million followers, we were all quick to see through it. Much to his disliking.
Writing "Special announcement: I will be a judge on the new series of XFactor", James teased his fans, but there was one small problem.
Special announcement:— James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) April 1, 2018
I will be a judge on the new series of XFactor #XfactorUK
Not only is this seemingly a lie, but it also happened after 12PM, which James' fans were quick to inform him means he's going to suffer a lot of bad luck.
Ain’t it bad luck to do an April fools day joke after 12?!? Lol— Craig Price (@craggleprice) April 1, 2018
Here it is!! pic.twitter.com/SYWa9oaBeE— Jane#JArmy (@montyscar) April 1, 2018
Bad luck to do a April fools after 12pm,so hope its not a April fools the last thing you need is bad luck @JamesArthur23— nicole smith (@sexygreeneyes77) April 1, 2018
We're sorry, not sorry to see this, James...
