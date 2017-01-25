WATCH: James Arthur NAILED His Acoustic Version Of 50 Cent's 'In Da Club', And It's A Pure Banger!

25 January 2017, 07:58

James Arthur and 50 Cent

Dave Berry, George and Lilah will never, ever get a better birthday present than this. End of.

Can you believe it?! Dave Berry, George and Lilah have been a team for an actual whole year already. Our little babies grow up so fast, don't they?

So - on their big birthday - we got James Arthur in the studio to join the guys. And he brought a friend. A friend with a long neck and, erm, six strings.

> Ed Sheeran Performed An Acoustic 'Shape Of You' For The First Time & His Voice Is Just Unreal.

WATCH: James Arthur Covers 50 Cent's 'In Da Club'

02:12

The 'Safe Inside' star performed 50 Cent's massive tune 'In Da Club' for the three guys (and for you), singing lyrics like "We gon' party like it's yo birthday". Because, as you guessed it, it's their birthday!

We highly suggest you do yourself a favour and play this on repeat. You're welcome.

James Arthur with Dave Berry, George and Lilah

You May Also Like...

YouTubers Cover 'Shape Of You' By Ed Sheeran

01:23

Trending On Capital FM

Siera Bearchell Instagram Post

A Miss Universe Contestant Shut Down Fat Shamers In A BIG Way With An Emotional Instagram Post
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Total Divas YouTube

10 Reasons Why WWE's 'Total Divas' Is Undeniably More Addictive Than 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'
Best Fans 2017 Logo Right Allign

From Mixers To Directioners, YOU Need To Vote To Prove You're Capital's Best Fans 2017!

#FollowTheSpiders

Harry Potter Fans Are Freaking Out After Seeing #FollowTheSpiders On Instagram

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  6. 6
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  7. 7
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site