Iggy Azalea - 'Bounce' (Official Video)

11 July 2013, 11:39

Check out the Bollywood themed promo to the star's latest single.

Iggy Azalea's latest single 'Bounce' was filmed out in Mumbai and features the star wearing and dancing around in traditional Indian clothing.

She's also seen riding an elephant and is in high spirits throughout for the promo shot by BRTHR Films.

The song is taken from her album 'The New Classic' set for release in September this year.

The song will be available to download now.

The Australian rapper previously released 'Work' and you can check out the new video below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

