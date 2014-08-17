We Can't Stop Watching This Hillbilly Cover Of Iggy & Rita's 'Black Widow'!

Iggy Azalea & Rita Ora dropped their Kill Bill inspired video for 'Black Widow' this week, but we're getting quite obsessed with this as well!

YouTube comedians/musicians The Gregory Brothers have created one of the most unexpected covered of the girls' upcoming hit yet!

Armed with guitars and banjos, the four-piece turn the sexy hip hop number into a Southern-American sounding bluegrass jam - and it totally works!

The original video from Iggy & Azalea was revealed last week, and wowed us with its homage to the Kill Bill movies.

[[ This video has been removed ]]