We Can't Stop Watching This Hillbilly Cover Of Iggy & Rita's 'Black Widow'!

17 August 2014, 15:22
Iggy Azalea & Rita Ora dropped their Kill Bill inspired video for 'Black Widow' this week, but we're getting quite obsessed with this as well!
YouTube comedians/musicians The Gregory Brothers have created one of the most unexpected covered of the girls' upcoming hit yet!
Armed with guitars and banjos, the four-piece turn the sexy hip hop number into a Southern-American sounding bluegrass jam - and it totally works!
The original video from Iggy & Azalea was revealed last week, and wowed us with its homage to the Kill Bill movies.
