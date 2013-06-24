Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX – 'I Love It' (Official Video)

Watch the official promo for the Swedish star's latest single right here.

Icona Pop soared straight into the top three of the Vodafone Big Top 40 with their smash hit single 'I Love It'.

The song features vocals from 20 year-old British star Charli XCX and is the latest offering from Swedish DJ dup Caroline and Aino.

The track also features on the pair's debut self-titled album – which features collaborations with the likes of Smiler and The Knocks.

The video goes on the road with the pair and features shots from big nights out enjoying the party scene.

Check out the official music video for Icona Pop's new single 'I Love It' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]