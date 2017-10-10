You've 100% Never Freaked Out More In Your Entire Life Than This Superfan's Harry Styles Meltdown

When Harry Styles is life!

We all know that Harry Styles is a pretty incredible guy.

So when you're given unexpected tickets to see on of his shows, it's understandable to be pretty excited.

Well for 12 year old Kemery Ball from California,getting tickets to see Mr Styles was a moment she'll never forget as her mum recorded it and its now gone viral!

Kemery's mum Andrea told The Sun, "I was picking her up after I got off of work. I was too excited to wait to give her the tickets. She has always been a fan of One Direction. She is 12 now and has been a fan since she was around seven- years-old."

"Harry is her favourite. She truly loves him. But she has never been to a One Direction or a Harry Styles concert before." The family, who live in California, will go to see Harry in action next year.

"She knew about the tour but heard tickets sold out right away. She then found out there were 2018 tickets, she got online the morning before I bought the tickets and saw there was a presale and it was over.

"She cried thinking there was no way she was going to get tickets. It was bed time when we had the conversation so I told her I would look in the morning to see when the tickets went on sale.

"She had no idea. I knew she would be excited and cry a little. I wasn't expecting her to have a complete melt down.

"The reason I stopped the video is she began to mildly hyperventilate. She cried for like an hour after I stopped filming her. For the rest of the day she cried on and off.

Well your reaction has made our day Kemery!

We hope you have the best time ever watching the mighty Harry Styles next year.

