WATCH: Harry Styles Teased Fans With Tayor Swift Lyrics At His Live Show

Haylor stans incoming.

Just picture it. You go to see your idol Harry Styles on his tour and he picks you out in the crowd cos it's your birthday and asks your name and age - we'd collapse in an instant tbh.

But that's exactly what happened to one fan during Harry's Copenhagen tour date recently and it turns out that the fan, named Thea, was turning 22 years old.

Many of you will probably sing Taylor Swift's catcy AF track '22' any time that number's mentioned and it turns out that that's exactly what Harry Styles does too!



Check out the video above to see exactly what Harry's reaction is, but when Thea reveals that it was her birthday that day and that she was turning 22, Harry couldn't resist but begin the classic Taylor lyric, 'I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22'.

Harry only gets through the first few words before stopping himself as fans clocked on to exactly what was happening. Harry and Taylor dated back in 2012/13 so it came as a big shock for fans when Harry began to utter those words.

Even Thea herself took to Twitter and revealed her excitement at Harry's chat...

So tonight I talked to @Harry_Styles. He wished me a happy birthday and told me he had a cat named tia once. And he made fun of me saying 22. Perfect night. — Thea hald (@thea_haald) March 19, 2018

