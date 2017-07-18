The Reviews Are In, And Professionals And Fans Alike Are RAVING Over Harry Styles' 'Dunkirk' Performance

18 July 2017, 11:37

Harry Styles Dunkirk Reviews

The boy done good.

Prior to the release of the WWII drama film, 'Dunkirk', Harry Styles was - quite frankly, unnecessarily - targeted by trolls, who believed he had no reason to have been cast in Christopher Nolan's latest movie.

Having never professionally performed in a feature film before, Harry's portrayal of Alex, a British Army private, has been lauded by experts, alike, having recently seen press screenings of the drama.

> WATCH: "Yes. I. Will!" - Harry Styles Confirms His Next Acting Roles; From James Bond To Lara Croft

Harry Styles With Roman Kemp

Harry originally auditioned alongside hundreds of other hopeful applicants for the role, and Nolan claims to have not known of the 'Sign Of The Times' singer's fame before casting him.

However, critics are stating if - similar to Nolan - you were unaware of Harry One Direction past, you'd consider Harry as an impressive upcoming actor, who you'd have to keep your eye on.

> 'Dunkirk' Director, Christopher Nolan, Had No Idea Who Harry Styles Was When He Cast Him In The Film

While Harry claims that this will probably be his first and only appearance in a Hollywood blockbuster, it seems unlikely, given the critical acclaim he has received for his portrayal. (We can hope, right?!)

Critics are praising the 23-year-old musician for his emotional performance, but he didn't just give 100% mentally. While speaking to Roman Kemp, he said that he'd frequently hurt himself during production of 'Dunkirk'.

Harry Styles On Getting Injured On The Set Of Dunkirk

01:10

Those few odd bumps and bruises seem kinda worth it after the reviews, don't they, Hazza?

> Don't Miss A Second Of Harry Styles News, By Downloading Our App Right Now

'Dunkirk' is released in the UK and US from 21, July 2017.

From Harry's most emotional performance to-date, to the time we couldn't stop the lad from giggling...

WATCH: A Mariachi Band Sings Harry Styles' Old Tweets

02:26

Trending On Capital FM

Game of Thrones

Did You Spot The Harry Potter Reference In The First Episode Of Season Seven Of Game Of Thrones?
Harry Styles looks handsome as ever at Dunkirk pre

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ed Sheeran on Game Of Thrones

Here Is The Worst Abuse Ed Sheeran Received On Twitter For His Game Of Thrones Cameo & It's So Not Cool

Ed Sheeran

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  2. 2
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  5. 5
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  6. 6
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  7. 7
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  10. 10
    Malibu (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    Malibu (Tiesto Remix)
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  13. 13
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  14. 14
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  15. 15
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  16. 16
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  17. 17
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson
  18. 18
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  19. 19
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  20. 20
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  21. 21
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  22. 22
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  23. 23
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
  24. 24
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
  25. 25
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
  26. 26
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bad Liar artwork
    Bad Liar
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  29. 29
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  30. 30
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  31. 31
    Praying artwork
    Praying
    Kesha
    itunes
  32. 32
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  33. 33
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  34. 34
    Sorry Not Sorry artwork
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  35. 35
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  36. 36
    Signs artwork
    Signs
    Drake
    itunes
  37. 37
    Know No Better artwork
    Know No Better
    Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Out of Love artwork
    Out of Love
    Indiia feat. Whitney Phillips
    itunes
  39. 39
    Mr. Brightside
    Unspecified Artist
    itunes
  40. 40
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site