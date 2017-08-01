Who Is Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend, Camille Rowe? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

1 August 2017, 11:20

Harry Styles Camille Rowe

She’s the FIFTH Victoria’s Secret Angel Harry’s been linked to!

Rumour has it, Harry Styles is a little loved up at the moment – and the lady in question is Camille Rowe, aka the fifth Victoria’s Secret Angel Hazza’s been linked to!

Louis Tomlinson Has Revealed That It's Harry Styles & His Acting Potential That Is Holding Up A Reunion

After the pair were spotted together at a concert in New York over the weekend, fans started to link the pair together – and sources say they are in the “early stages” of their relationship.

A source told The Sun, “He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted."

  

So who is she? Camille is French-American and was discovered in Paris when she was 18, moving to New York three years later to focus on her modelling career, before relocating to Los Angeles.

As well as Victoria’s Secret, Camille has modeled for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dior and Playboy and appeared on magazine covers including Vogue Paris, Elle and Marie Claire. 

 

#VSfashionshow

A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) onNov 30, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

As well as reportedly dating Harry, the 27-year-old, is a bit of a fangirl herself, having posted pics with Lady Gaga at the Victoria’s Secret show as well as dressing up as Britney Spears for Halloween.

 

Kiss, bitch

A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) onOct 31, 2015 at 10:38pm PDT

Harry’s clearly got a type – the other VS models he’s rumoured to have dated include Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Sara Sampaio and Nadine Leopold. 

> Download Our App Now, And You Can Stay On Top Of All The Latest Harry Styles News 

Harry Styles Reminds Us All Of His 4 Nipples!

00:27

Trending On Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson Discusses Justin Bieber

Louis Tomlinson Shares His True Feelings About Justin Bieber Cancelling His Tour Dates & Fans Are Split

Louis Tomlinson

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jax Jones Collaboration With Kem And Chris

WATCH: "If Stormzy Can, I Can" - Jax Jones Is Gonna Drop A Banger With Love Island's Kem And Chris
Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  2. 2
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  3. 3
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrqiue feat. Matt Terry & Sean Paul
    itunes
  4. 4
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  6. 6
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  7. 7
    Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) [Remix]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  8. 8
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  9. 9
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix feat. Stormzy
  10. 10
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  12. 12
    In The End artwork
    In The End
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  13. 13
    Numb
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  16. 16
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue feat. William Singe
  18. 18
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  19. 19
    Malibu
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  20. 20
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  21. 21
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  22. 22
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  23. 23
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  24. 24
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  25. 25
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  26. 26
    I'm the One artwork
    I'm the One
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber , Quavo, ...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  30. 30
    Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
    Major Lazer
    itunes
  31. 31
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unpredictable artwork
    Unpredictable
    Olly Murs feat. Louisa Johnson
  33. 33
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  34. 34
    Numb / Encore
    Jay Z & Linkin Park
    itunes
  35. 35
    What I've Done
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  36. 36
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  38. 38
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  39. 39
    Sorry Not Sorry
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site