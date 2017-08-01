Who Is Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend, Camille Rowe? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

She’s the FIFTH Victoria’s Secret Angel Harry’s been linked to!

Rumour has it, Harry Styles is a little loved up at the moment – and the lady in question is Camille Rowe, aka the fifth Victoria’s Secret Angel Hazza’s been linked to!

After the pair were spotted together at a concert in New York over the weekend, fans started to link the pair together – and sources say they are in the “early stages” of their relationship.

A source told The Sun, “He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted."

So who is she? Camille is French-American and was discovered in Paris when she was 18, moving to New York three years later to focus on her modelling career, before relocating to Los Angeles.

As well as Victoria’s Secret, Camille has modeled for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dior and Playboy and appeared on magazine covers including Vogue Paris, Elle and Marie Claire.

#VSfashionshow A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) onNov 30, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

As well as reportedly dating Harry, the 27-year-old, is a bit of a fangirl herself, having posted pics with Lady Gaga at the Victoria’s Secret show as well as dressing up as Britney Spears for Halloween.

Kiss, bitch A post shared by Camille Rowe -Bel (@fingermonkey) onOct 31, 2015 at 10:38pm PDT

Harry’s clearly got a type – the other VS models he’s rumoured to have dated include Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Sara Sampaio and Nadine Leopold.