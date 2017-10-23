Fans Reveal Their Shock After Seeing This Video Of Harry Styles Being Groped On Stage

'Call this what it is. Sexual assault'...

Whilst performing at the Hollywood Bowl in America recently, Harry Styles was grabbed by overexcited fans and one even went so far as to grab his crotch.

As you can see from the video above, Harry quickly brushes it off and continues with his performance, but it was captured on video by Twitter user @wanderessla and now fans have hit out.

> Harry Styles Just Called The 1D Boys "Wonderful Friends" LIVE On Stage & Our Directioner Hearts Can't Cope

After watching the video, Harry's fandom have defended the 'Sweet Creature' singer and created the hashtag #RespectHarry as a way to share their anger at one fans actions.

I am absolutely disgusted by what happened. I hope people know that REAL fans would never doing anything like that. #RespectHarry — adrienne (@egginmycrocs_) October 22, 2017

It’s sad that we still have to do these trends cause people still can’t respect Harry. Call this what it is. Sexual assault #RespectHarry — nocontrolprojec (@NoControlProjec) October 22, 2017

Harry is NOT a womaniser or a sexual object! Please respect him he has a kind soul and doesn’t deserve hate or any abuse #RespectHarry — Alicia Jazmin Lexie. (@AliciaOffic) October 22, 2017

i think we need to change it from "treat people with kindness" to "treat HARRY with kindness"bc some seriously dont understand #RespectHarry — Khadija (@khadijahumera) October 22, 2017

Whoever thought it was ok to touch Harry like that, is way out of line. Respect Harry the way he respects the world. #RespectHarry — Emily Long (@stockholmhaz94) October 22, 2017

Then y'all wonder why artists put barriers between the stage and the croud. This is disgusting #RespectHarry — Matilde//college 56➰ (@portuguesefangi) October 22, 2017

Please be like this girl instead of touching his... private parts#RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/FBpzHvCrpG — Theodora (@bocas_moon) October 22, 2017

As yet, Harry hasn't spoken out about the incident, but with the amount of coverage fans have given it online, we won't be surprised if he does.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Harry Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out this fan's reaction to getting surprise Harry Styles tickets recently...