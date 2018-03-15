WATCH: Fans Think This Is Harry Styles' 'Coming Out' Song

Harry's been performing a brand new song during his European Tour and the lyrics have convinced fans that he's opening up about being bisexual for the first time.

Whilst we know that songs aren't always as literal as their lyrics make us think they are, fans are certain that Harry Styles' unreleased song 'Medicine' is his coming out song and it's all because of the lyrics.

In the song, Harry sings, "The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with them / and I'm okay with it". In another lyric Harry sings, "I'm coming down / I figured out I kinda like it / and when I sleep I'm gonna dream of how you tasted".

You can watch Harry performing the song in the video above, but the lyrics appear to be enough to convince many fans that Harry is confessing to being bisexual...

thank you so much to everyone who has sent me the news about Harry Styles * maybe * coming out as bisexual, y'all know my brand and I love you for it. — marissa lorusso (@mrsslrss) March 14, 2018

"harry styles coming out" *Starts hyperventilating* OMG OMG — Jaya Greed AD (@JayaGreed) March 14, 2018

I just witnessed Harry styles coming out with my own two gay ears the gays are thriving tonight — margaux (@mightyachiIles) March 13, 2018

We just watched Harry Styles coming out — Coffee is Love (@SophyGo) March 13, 2018

harry styles coming out in his new song like pic.twitter.com/hx6eSNXfbX — N (@kissmeyouhoe) March 15, 2018

Even 'My My My' singer Troye Sivan was shook by the lyrics reveal and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts too...

The lyrics of Medicine by @Harry_Styles have me — troye sivan (@troyesivan) March 13, 2018

So what do you think about this whole thing? Is Harry realy opening up about his own sexuality or could the song be written from someone else's perspective? Perhaps the whole thing isn't as literal as it seems or maybe it is?

