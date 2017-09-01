Harry Styles Is About To Release A Surprise Acoustic Album & It's What Fans Wanted All Along

Well this is an unexpected piece of amazing news eh!

Harry Styles released his debut album earlier this year to huge critical and fan acclaim.

It soared to the top of the charts around the world and Harry is set to perform tracks from it across the globe as part of his world tour pretty soon too.

> Is She OK?! Dua Lipa TURNED DOWN The Chance To Date Harry Actual Styles

But he's not simply leaving us with that initial release and it turns out that he's actually recorded an acoustic version of every single track on there, which is set to be released during September.

Harry Styles - 'Two Ghosts' 03:56

After he dropped the music video for 'Two Ghosts (above), fans will be deligfhted to hear that there is more music coming from the One Direction star and it turns out it's what everyone wanted anyway. Just check out these tweets...

hey um,,,,, can u release a acoustic version of ur album pls i need this in my life @Harry_Styles :') — Lils (@lilyjonezz) July 7, 2017

Ok but what if Harry drops and acoustic album of all of the songs on Harry Styles — ana//302 (@raindrophs) August 19, 2017

@Harry_Styles hey um hi can you release a live acoustic version of your album? i would just lay on the floor and cry — Katy Sloan (@KatySloan11) May 20, 2017

@Harry_Styles Please release an acoustic version of your album! — Carolyn (@carolynl93) May 18, 2017

The project is entitled Harry Styles: Behind The Album and will be released as part of a documentary recorded for Apple Music.

Alongside the music we'll be treated to brand new interviews and never before seen BTS footage of the recording of Harry's album, so fingers crossed we can get our hands on this ASAP!

Whilst you're here, check out what Harry told us about potentially being the next James Bond...

Is Harry Styles Looking To Play James Bond Next?! The name's Styles. Harry Styles. 01:03

Check out the Capital app now for more Harry Styles chat and have a listen to some of the biggest and best tunes too!