Harry Styles Presents 'End Gun Violence' Stickers During US Tour

7 June 2018, 08:39

Harry Styles 'End Gun Violence'

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer has shared a powerful message about gun violence during his US tour.

Having recently completed the UK leg of his tour, Harry Styles has started performing in America, including a gig in Dallas, Texas.

While performing, the 'Kiwi' singer-songwriter brought out a guitar which was brandished with stickers reading "End gun violence".

After paying an emotional tribute to Manchester in the UK, Harry Styles adorned his guitar with the emotional statement, making another stand for what he believes in, which pleased his millions of followers.

Many took to Twitter to share their support for Harry's views.

Just when we thought we couldn't love Harry Styles anymore...

