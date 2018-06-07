Harry Styles Presents 'End Gun Violence' Stickers During US Tour

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer has shared a powerful message about gun violence during his US tour.

Having recently completed the UK leg of his tour, Harry Styles has started performing in America, including a gig in Dallas, Texas.

While performing, the 'Kiwi' singer-songwriter brought out a guitar which was brandished with stickers reading "End gun violence".

> Harry Styles' Comedy Show 'Happy Together' Finally Releases Its First Trailer

After paying an emotional tribute to Manchester in the UK, Harry Styles adorned his guitar with the emotional statement, making another stand for what he believes in, which pleased his millions of followers.

Many took to Twitter to share their support for Harry's views.

He cut his own head so everyone could look at the 'end gun violence' stickers — Laura (@harryystlaurent) June 6, 2018

I love you, Harry. Quietly saying everything that needs to be said. I’m so proud of you. — Teresa/15 (@Foolish4Harry) June 6, 2018

get yourself an idol who waves rainbow flags on stage, makes pride merch, has ‘end gun violence’ stickers on his guitars, donates ticket sales to charity, gives beautiful speeches about love and acceptance and who encourages everyone to be whoever they want to be... bc i did — em (@stylesscrabble) June 6, 2018

Just when we thought we couldn't love Harry Styles anymore...

> Grab Our App, And Get All Of The Latest News On Harry Styles!