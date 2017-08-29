Fifth Harmony - 'He Like That'

Fifth Harmony - 'He Like That' Official Music Video 03:44

Fifth Harmony are ready to light up the music biz with their sizzler of a video for 'He Like That'.

We are all officially woke. Fifth Harmony may be down to four members but they are bringing it in a BIG way with this.

> You're a #Harmonizer are you?! You know we LOVE the girls on our app. Download it now for 5H news!

Everything you love about Fifth Harmony already is about to be multiplied by a million. Normani, Ally, Dinah and Lauren's 'He Like That' showcases just how incredible they are, not just vocally but their dance-game too...wow.

> Who else saw Fifth Harmony casually shading Camila Cabello by literally throwing "her" off the stage at the VMAs then?!

The ladies had previously teased the video was coming on their album release day on Twitter and it was worth the wait!

You know, this isn't the only Fifth Harmony song that has got us hot under the collar...