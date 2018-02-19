Normani's Finally Spoken Out About The Future Of Fifth Harmony

"We’ll always have some place to call home, which is Fifth Harmony.”

With the Fifth Harmony ladies embarking on solo careers, the future of the band has been in doubt for some time.

Fans have loved seeing the ladies blossom into their own lanes but are concerned that it means we won't be seeing new music from 5H for quite some time.

Getting rid of any worries of a split, Normani spoke to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 and revealed exactly what's going on with the 'Work From Home' stars.



When asked about Fifth Harmony's future as a band, Normani explained, “Everything that we’ve been through, I feel like literally it’s us against the world and that’s together and apart. We’ll always have some place to call home, which is Fifth Harmony.”

Paying tribute to her fellow 5H ladies, Normani went on to add, “It will always be the biggest part of our lives. I’m thankful for those girls. We’ve literally been through anything you could possibly imagine. We’re resilient. It’s us against the world.”

So Normani, Lauren, Ally and Dinah will be releasing music 'together and apart', so that's made us feel a whole lot more relaxed about the immediate future of the band.



Normani's just released a solo single called 'Love Lies' and which features the ever-popular Khalid, showcasing a different vibe from previous 5H releases and it follows solo singles from Ally and Lauren.

There's recently been plenty of rumours circulating that the group were looking to split in order to focus on solo careers, but Normani's reassuring words are just what fans will have wanted to hear!

