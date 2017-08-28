WATCH: Fifth Harmony Shade Ex-Member, Camila Cabello, By Literally Throwing "Her" Off Stage At VMAs

28 August 2017, 09:27

Fifth Harmony Shade Camila At VMAs 2017

But it was one hella performance, wasn't it?

Before December 18, 2016, Fifth Harmony consisted of five members, but at this year's MTV VMAs, the 'Worth It' hitmakers showed the world that they were no longer a five-piece with a bold statement.

During their performance - a medley of 'Down' and 'Angel' - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui appeared on stage with an unknown fifth silhouette by their side.

As each of the girls ripped off items of clothing, the unnamed fifth member, presumably alluded to be Camila, fell off the stage and wasn't to be seen again.

After singing 'Angel' off their most recent album, the remaining members of Fifth Harmony fall back off the stage too, only to return without their puffy jackets, and with Gucci Mane... Just wait for Normani's splits. Just. Wow.

Fifth Harmony MTV VMAs 2017Pic: PA Images

Whether it was just a bit of clever choreography or some serious, not-so-subtle shade, Fifth Harmony proved they're more fierce and fabulous than ever with this performance. That mic-drop says it all.

You've seen a performance by Fifth Harmony, now check out a performance by Camila...

When Camila Cabello Sings 'Despacito', She Turns It Into The Sexiest 30 Seconds Ever...

00:27

