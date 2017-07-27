Fifth Harmony's New Album - Everything We Know About Their Self-Titled Third Record

27 July 2017, 15:41

Fifth Harmony

Find out when you can get your hands on 5H's next release and everything else you need to know about their second album!

It's been quite a year for Fifth Harmony, but the girls have been hard at work in the studio - and it looks like album three might not be very far away at all! 

Following the departure of Camila Cabello, the girls have been in the studio as a fourpiece and recently teased that their album might be dropping as soon as NEXT MONTH, on 25th August 2017! 

 

The group also revealed the news that the album will be self-titled when they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and treated the fans to a performance of 'Down' with Gucci Mane. 

We already know Gucci Mane is going to feature on it, but there might just be a few more collaborations - though the girls have yet to release any official info! 

The girls have also been working with James Arthur's songwriter - so could we potentially see a collab happening there too?! 

As always with these ladies, there's going to be some HUGE anthems on there, without a doubt: 

So the countdown to August 25th is officially on - we're counting down the days 'til we get our hands on this record! 

Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign - 'Work from Home'

Official Music Video

03:39

 

