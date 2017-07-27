Fifth Harmony's New Album - Everything We Know About Their Self-Titled Third Record

Now Playing
27 July 2017, 15:41
Find out when you can get your hands on 5H's next release and everything else you need to know about their second album!
It's been quite a year for Fifth Harmony, but the girls have been hard at work in the studio - and it looks like album three might not be very far away at all!
Following the departure of Camila Cabello, the girls have been in the studio as a fourpiece and recently teased that their album might be dropping as soon as NEXT MONTH, on 25th August 2017!
#FifthHarmony 8.25 pic.twitter.com/gxOmPETGji— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) July 25, 2017
The group also revealed the news that the album will be self-titled when they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and treated the fans to a performance of 'Down' with Gucci Mane.
We already know Gucci Mane is going to feature on it, but there might just be a few more collaborations - though the girls have yet to release any official info!
The girls have also been working with James Arthur's songwriter - so could we potentially see a collab happening there too?!
Listened to material today. Great story telling, awesome Harmonies and slick production. August 25th.— DavidAsante (@KingDavidsPen) July 25, 2017
As always with these ladies, there's going to be some HUGE anthems on there, without a doubt:
@NormaniKordei @AllyBrooke @dinahjane97 and I just created some magic together. Can't wait for y'all to hear it. FEELING SO BLESSED RN— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 20, 2017
So the countdown to August 25th is officially on - we're counting down the days 'til we get our hands on this record!
