Just Like The Oscars, iHeart Awards Gave Fifth Harmony's Award To ZAYN By Mistake...

So THIS is why #iHeartWasRigged was trending all day!

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to an awards ceremony, iHeart Awards totally do an Academy Awards. The only problem is is that rather than blaming a simple card-swap and owning the situation, iHeart came up with an excuse that NO-ONE is believing.

During the ceremony, Zayn Malik won the award for Best Music Video, after his debut solo hit 'PILLOWTALK'. However, according to iHeart's statement, it turns out Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign should have walked away with the gong for 'Work From Home'.

This news comes just days after ZAYN and Gigi Hadid posted an adorable acceptance speech to Snapchat and Twitter. Awkward.

Zayn Accepts His iHeartRadio Award 00:27

iHeart didn't accept that this was merely a mistake - infuriating ZAYN's fans worldwide - and that he had won a previously unannounced award called 'Best Solo Breakout', hence why he recorded an acceptance speech.

The organisation wrote "We want to apologize to all fans for the confusion. Incorrect messaging was pushed out on Saturday night during rehearsals.

Pic: Getty

"Combining Online, Digital and Social Media voting, fans voted Fifth Harmony as the winners for #BestMusicVideo at our #iHeartAwards.

"Zayn was the winner of Best Solo Breakout artist at the #iHeartAwards. Congratulations again to all of our winners!"

We want to apologize to all fans for the confusion. Incorrect messaging was pushed out on Saturday night during rehearsals. (Pt.1) — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 7, 2017

Combining Online, Digital and Social Media voting, fans voted Fifth Harmony as the winners for #BestMusicVideo at our #iHeartAwards. (Pt.2) — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 7, 2017

Zayn was the winner of Best Solo Breakout artist at the #iHeartAwards. Congratulations again to all of our winners! (Pt.3) — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 7, 2017

ZAYN is yet to respond to the mix-up, but his fans are pretty upset about the whole situation, causing #iHeartWasRigged to trend on Twitter.

You May Also Like...