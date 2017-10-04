WATCH: 5H's Security Awkwardly Hauled Becky G Off Stage After Mistaking Her For A Crazed Fan

That security guard was lightning quick though right?!

Well at least we know that any stage invaders ready to jump on stage with Fifth Harmony are going to have to muscle up because they're not getting past anyone!

Last night, whilst Fifth Harmony rocked the stage in Argentina, a "fan" ran onto the stage...well, we say fan...we actually mean American singer & absolute dreamboat Becky G.

Promo promo promo A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) onOct 3, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

In the awkward encounter we see Becky rush on stage, which we now know was to cover up Dinah Jane's wardrobe malfunction, before being yanked by a security guard.

First things first...these security guards are doing their jobs, we get it...BUT come on man, that's Becky G! Tbf, she didn't seem to upset about the whole ordeal:

Now you know I'm your number one fan @dinahjane97 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 3, 2017

now I know who would save me muchos besos mama https://t.co/J53EfdSKPo — DinahJane (@dinahjane97) October 3, 2017

Good to know if all this pop star malarkey goes down the drain, she could easily stand in as Fifth Harmony's costume designer. She whipped that Argentina flag around Dinah's waist like someone from the offices of Gucci!

This isn't the first time Dinah's had a wardrobe malfunction. The last time it happened, she styled it out pretty perfectly...just slowly...back...away.

you want to go unnoticed pic.twitter.com/OQw0v4x8iM — Coni loves Dinah (@SweetDinahJH) October 2, 2017

